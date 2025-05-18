ASB prepares for annual Scotsland

Skylin Yee An ASB member is organizing activities for Scotsland. “Class officers are selling slushies along with these activities,” said Lucas Zago, the junior vice president.

Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) works to prepare for the upcoming Scotsland next week on May 23, 2025.

Scotsland is an event that contains many clubs and activities to help connect the student body together in the quad at lunch, according to Jayden Lee, a member of the Assemblies Commission in ASB.

“The purpose of Scotsland is to encourage clubs to feel a part of the community and offer a day for the student body to feel connected with Carlmont,” Lee said.

The Assemblies Commission in ASB plans for Scotsland, and currently has a mixture of performances such as advanced dance, Chinese culture club, and drum circle club on the roster.

“Advanced dance has been practicing a hip-hop routine for the past few weeks that will be performed at Scotsland in the quad during lunch,” said Sofia Wolles, a freshman in Carlmont’s advanced dance class.

In addition to these performances, many clubs will have booths as well as businesses from the entrepreneurship class, according to Garrett Andrews, another member of the Assemblies Commission in ASB.

“The entrepreneurship teams have been working on unique sales pitches and promotions that correlate directly to Scotsland. I think this event is a great opportunity to sell their products since Scotsland has become a big magnet where people hang around in the quad,” said David Weyent, the entrepreneurship teacher.

“ The entrepreneurship teams have been working on unique sales pitches and promotions that correlate directly to Scotsland. I think this event is a great opportunity to sell their products since Scotsland has become a big magnet where people hang around in the quad. — David Weyent

ASB is also planning an activity at Scotsland where students have the opportunity to see llamas and take pictures with them, which was loved by many students last year, one being Charlene Xu, a sophomore at Carlmont.

“My favorite thing about Scotland was seeing the camels there and being able to pet and feed them. I really enjoyed how we had the chance to take a Polaroid picture with the camels, and it was a nice souvenir from freshman year,” Xu said.