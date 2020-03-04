The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

ASB’s Publicity Commission paints a colorful scene for Heritage Fair

Ava Richards, Segment Producer

March 4, 2020

During the weeks leading up to the Heritage Fair, ASB’s Publicity Commission paints posters to bring the assembly to life with colorful decor. This year, the commission was tasked with recreating famous artwork to emphasize the “art museum” theme that was voted upon by participating clubs.

About the Contributors
Photo of Ava Richards
Ava Richards, Segment Producer
Ava Richards is a junior and a segment producer for ScotCenter. She is interested in film and design and uses her passion to create meaningful stories. As well as participating in journalism, Ava is the Editor-in-Chief of a literary magazine named "All That's Lit to Print" and the vice president of the Carlmont Technical Theatre Association. To check out her portfolio, click here.

Twitter: @avarichardss
Photo of Rachel McCrea
Rachel McCrea, Staff Writer
Rachel McCrea is a junior at Carlmont High School who is passionate about local and world news, as well as photojournalism. To check out her portfolio, click here.

Twitter: @rachmccrea

 
Leave a Comment

Scot Scoop News • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in