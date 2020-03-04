ASB’s Publicity Commission paints a colorful scene for Heritage Fair

About the Contributors
Ava Richards, Segment Producer
Ava Richards is a junior and a segment producer for ScotCenter. She is interested in film and design and uses her passion to create meaningful stories. As well as participating in journalism, Ava is the Editor-in-Chief of a literary magazine named "All That's Lit to Print" and the vice president of the Carlmont Technical Theatre Association. To check out her portfolio, click here.
Twitter: @avarichardss
Rachel McCrea, Staff Writer
Rachel McCrea is a junior at Carlmont High School who is passionate about local and world news, as well as photojournalism. To check out her portfolio, click here.
Twitter: @rachmccrea
