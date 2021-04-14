AstraZeneca Vaccine Worries

Due to recent evidence that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine may be connected to rare blood clots, British authorities recommended that the vaccine not be given to anyone under the age of 30.

According to data from Germany, there is one report of clots for every 100,000 doses with even fewer reports of clots in the U.K. To put things into perspective, women that take birth control pills have a higher chance of getting blood clots normally than someone who takes the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The United Kingdom and European Union both emphasized that the vaccine’s benefits still outweigh the risks despite the link between the vaccine and blood clots. Many countries have already imposed age restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine and are continuing to look at the data since the vaccine is much cheaper than other vaccines, and its use is critical to global immunization efforts.

“We are advising preference for one vaccine over another vaccine for a particular age group,” said Wei Shen Lim, a chair of Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization.