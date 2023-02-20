Astrophysicist makes astronomical difference for women in STEM

As an aspiring astronaut, one’s dream of going to the stars begins to take off through learning and training. For up and coming astronauts, some will meet others who had the same dream. For one such woman, she turned that dream into a company that would become the creator of the world’s first publicly accessible spaceflight training facility.

Maraia Tanner grew up with the aspiration of becoming an astronaut, but her path wasn’t linear getting there. She knew she always wanted to reach the stars even from when she was very young.

“I can’t ever remember not wanting to be an astronaut. I would say at least from 5 or 6, I knew by the time I got into kindergarten, I was already talking about being an astronaut and that never, never shifted,” Tanner said.

Tanner’s rise into the universe of aeronautics started with a different approach; taking on her plan B, which was not becoming an astronaut. The first two years of attending college, she went into political economy but then realized it wasn’t her passion.

“I had followed the well-intentioned advice of the adults around me who were like, ‘Becoming an astronaut, it’s really, really hard and only a few people get to do it. So what’s the backup plan?’ So I went to go do my backup plan and then was like, ‘No, this is terrible. I’m going back to space,’” Tanner said.

Tanner graduated as an aerospace engineer and started in the space industry right out of university. Tanner began her company STAR HARBOR to train future astronauts by teaching them actual spaceflight and preparation.

Tanner is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company which will further product research and the development of space analog environments in which they create environments at STAR HARBOR that would mimic an extraterrestrial environment such as on the Moon or Mars. The academy offers access to zero-gravity parabolic flight training, high gravity human centrifuge, hyperbaric and hypobaric chambers, and a 400+ million gallon buoyancy tank. The academy is projected to begin offering its services in 2026.

“I think we’ve lived in a very selective world where individuals who were superstars got to be astronauts, or if you were very wealthy, and so I really love the fact that Star Harbor really wants to open up space for everyone and not only open up the opportunities, but ensure that they have the resources and the tools to be able to do their jobs well and safely,” said Dr. Saralyn Mark, director of health and innovation for STAR HARBOR.

Tanner’s woman-led team for the company includes Dr. Saralyn Mark who has been the senior medical adviser for the US Department of Health and Services and NASA, senior scientific policy adviser to the White House, and creator of her own boutique consultancy, SolaMed Solutions. Even from when she was young, Dr. Mark lived in ignorance of ever thinking she, as a woman, couldn’t ever become an astronaut.

“When I was a little girl, I wanted to be an astronaut. I actually wanted to be a doctor who practiced on the moon and fortunately, my parents didn’t tell me that women were really not allowed in the space program as astronauts,” Dr. Mark said.

Dr. Mark’s responsibilities with the company pertain to building a platform for new technologies, programs and policies, as well as providing strategy analysis. She decided to take part in STAR HARBOR after she had met Maraia and saw that the company was going to take off.

“I was just really impressed by what her vision is and what she wants to do with her company. She just had a value system that I appreciated, and I think that’s really important…I also like the fact that it’s very much a team effort. She’s created a team approach within the company. It’s really not hierarchical or siloed,” Dr. Mark said.

The United Nations (UN) explains the amount of women in STEM careers are significantly lower than men in those same industries, which explains why women CEOs in science fields are still so rare.

“Recent research shows that women are still visibly underrepresented as researchers in STEM fields in all regions, averaging just 28.8 percent, globally,” states the UN.

The difficulties of going into a field that is dominated by men as a woman is not limited to Tanner, but also affects other women, including Dr. Mark.

“I think coming into NASA, which I’ve been with for 18 years, and then now in the commercial space sector, it can be challenging…It can be a sort of an ‘old boys club’ because that was traditionally what was in space-related careers,” Dr. Mark said.

For Tanner, the path to creating STAR HARBOR was made more difficult since she had the added challenge of having children. During the creation of a previous company, Tanner had her first child. Now with a baby, the inner engineer of Tanner couldn’t restrain her desire to do more than just stay at home, as she wasn’t that type of mom.

“Not that I didn’t love the time with my baby, but I was an engineer and a physicist, and I wanted to be creating something and doing something that challenged that side of me,” Tanner said.

The struggles of leading both roles of mom and CEO can overlap and become challenging given the many responsibilities of trying to balance both worlds.

“I was married and he was great about a lot of things, housework, generally not one of them. And so it was hard for a while when I was trying to build my own business and take care of all that stuff and take care of the babies,” Tanner said.