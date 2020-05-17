Attractions of Carlmont

“ With the guidelines that the district has with open enrollment, we don’t have the opportunity to go and recruit a specific group whether, for athletic or racial purposes.” — Ralph Crame

Even though the commute from EPA to Carlmont is lengthy, the oppurtunities it presents continues to draw students away from East Palo Alto Academy (EPAA). For example, according to Max Prep, EPAA lacks a number of sports teams. The numerous sports teams that Carlmont has to offer is a reason why many students leave their community in EPA.

Another reason why students leave EPA is because of the extensive academic opportunities elsewhere.

“Carlmont is a good environment to learn and focus on your future as well as to learn how to work with others as you would as an adult,” Ahofono said.