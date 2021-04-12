Bay Area dance studios cope with the twists and turns of COVID-19

Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Redwood City has strived to maintain normality as best as possible throughout this constantly changing time. Supervisor Alex Doan believes in the importance of dance in many people’s lives. The studio has made an effort to create a performance aspect for the dancers and families, as they cannot currently do their normal events due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The studio has been able to find a unique way to keep the students involved and find as much normalcy as possible.

“We found a cool thing as far as events go because where our events would normally go in normal times, in theatre venues of 50 or 100 people, we can’t do anymore. What we do now is digital events, and people record their dance routines with their instructors, and then we have people that can watch from home, watch all of your community’s effort and hard work, put together from home,” Doan said.

Doan also stressed the importance of community in studios, or lack thereof, during this time. The standard group activity of dancing has been lacking this aspect, but the studio remains hopeful that things will return to normal as they make the best of what they’re given.

“Dancing is a community-type activity, which is a problem all on its own, and it is a face to face activity. That’s what we are, and it’s been tough to keep going, but we are doing everything as safely as possible so people can maintain their safety and continue their hobby,” Doan said.

Despite this lack of current community connection, Doan is hopeful for the future and believes that there is only time to make the best of what is given. By keeping this positive outlook, he is able to keep up the morale of the studio and work towards providing the best experience he currently can.

“We’re going to find ways to innovate, and we are much more active now digitally than we ever have been, and that has really helped to keep the community and dancing alive because it could have easily died. We’re not letting that happen,” Doan said.