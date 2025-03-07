The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Behind the wheel with teen driver Ethan Lee

Rowan Sheng, Staff WriterMarch 7, 2025

Ethan Lee, a sophomore at Carlmont shares his insight as a teen driver into common stereotypes, challenges, and the process of becoming a driver. His father, Manfred Lee also describes his experiences as a teen driver, what it’s like passing on his knowledge of driving, and how he relives learning to drive through his son’s eyes.

Rowan Sheng, Staff Writer
Rowan Sheng is a sophomore and first-year journalist at Carlmont High School. He is excited about his first year writing stories for the Scot Scoop. In his free time, he enjoyed wrestling for Carlmont, and the Stanford wrestling club. He is a part of YMSL and enjoys volunteering with his mother on the weekends.