Biden’s first actions as president

In his first 24 hours as President of the United States, Joe Biden signed more than a dozen executive orders. Most of the orders that he signed were either related to many of the current problems facing the U.S. or were orders reversing the decisions made by former President Donald Trump.

Biden started his administration’s response to Covid-19 by starting a “100 Days Masking Challenge” that called for face masks and social distancing throughout the federal government. He also intends to change the government’s organizational structure regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and also intends to rejoin the World Health Organization.

For financial relief, Biden is looking to extend millions of mortgages and has paused student loan payments until Sept. 30.

Additionally, he ended the Muslim travel ban, stopped border wall construction, and changed Trump’s arrest priorities regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE).