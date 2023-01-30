Breaking out of the prison cycle

During a routine sweep by San Francisco’s gang task force, which was created to handle gang-related crimes, Antonio Napoleon was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana at 18 years old.

That was the first of many arrests, resulting mainly from Napoleon’s upbringing.

“I was taught that left was right, and the right way to do things was left,” Napoleon said.

Napoleon was practically born into the Norteño gang and officially joined at 14 years old.

“All the males in my family are connected to the Norteño Street Gang,” Napoleon said.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, children of incarcerated parents are five times more likely than their peers to commit crimes. Napoleon was a victim of this statistic.

“Most of the males in my family are currently incarcerated or spent most of their lives in incarceration. They’re all good people, but we’re a product of our environment,” Napoleon said.

Following his first prison sentence, Napoleon weaved in and out of jail in what seemed to be a continuous cycle. He went to treatment multiple times and even went to a halfway house. Nothing seemed to be working.

The problem was that he lacked the motivation to change. He was used to hustling and doing what he learned in the streets to survive, so getting a job and quitting other bad habits were hard.

“When it comes to doing things that we consider normal like getting a job or going to school, people who learned the street life quit. They quit because they’re not used to barriers and thinking about the certain struggles that go on with normal life,” Napoleon said.

Napoleon found the motivation to change through his family and, more importantly, his children. He wanted to improve himself so his children would not have to go through the same struggles that he did.

“My children were a big part of my inspiration and changing,” Napoleon said.

Napoleon joined multiple second chance programs, including the San Francisco Reentry Council, and he had much more success improving when he fully applied himself.

“Never give up on yourself. It may be rough at first, but the road’s not rocky forever. Take a step forward every day, and you are capable of doing anything,” Napoleon said.

It was difficult, but Napoleon pushed through his struggles with the help of his support system, made up of family and friends. He attributes a big part of his success in rehabilitation to this system.

“I’m here because there were people who loved me when I didn’t love myself,” Napoleon said.

Napoleon has persevered through a lot to get to where he is now and offered advice for others trying to change.

“We kinda get into this mindset that if you’re institutionalized, you can’t do certain things or become what you really want to be in life. It’s possible if you are willing to do the work,” Napoleon said.