California law causes schoolwide phone pockets by next year

Students often are required to place their phones in phone pockets before class begins. Certain classes have phone pockets and certain ones don't, depending on the subject. "Personally, I use phone pockets, which I think are totally appropriate for my class," said Carlmont physics teacher Gregory Fung. Most of the time, there is a specific numbered slot for each student so that teachers can track which phones are in, and some even use it as a form of taking attendance.

Carlmont is implementing phone pockets for all classrooms next year, aligning with the plan of the Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) to fully restrict phone use due to a new state law.

By July 1, 2026, all schools in California will be required to restrict or prohibit cell phone use. Carlmont and the other SUHSD schools plan to fully implement changes within and before the 2025-2026 school year.

Background

In late 2024, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3216, the Phone-Free School Act. It effectively tells every school district and charter school that they must restrict phones.

Since cell phones became prominent in teenagers’ lives in the early 2010s, they have caused trouble for teachers.

“Fast forward to today, and technology has completely transformed the classroom experience. However, with these advancements come challenges, like learning how to use technology responsibly and staying focused amid endless notifications and distractions,” said SUHSD Superintendent Crystal Leach.

There have been many factors leading up to this policy change, including concerns about how phones increase issues relating to mental health, cheating, and distractions.

“I think that phones can be used in a lot of ways. There are a lot of positive ways phones can be used, but yes, phones can be used to send messages, which could be part of an academic dishonesty issue. They can completely be distracting,” said Carlmont physics teacher Gregory Fung.

Phone pockets are just one way that schools are regulating cell phones, with some schools not fully enforcing them and just telling students to keep their phones away, and others making students lock up their phones during class time in secure containers or individual pouches.

With the new restriction requirements for schools, many classes have struggled across California to uphold these limitations. According to the Los Angeles Times, educators disagree on how this problem should be solved, how much limitation is necessary, and what times phones should be regulated.

Implementation within SUHSD

While Carlmont plans on adopting stricter regulations, including phone pockets for all classrooms by the 2025-2026 school year, other schools within the district have already begun to change.

At Woodside High School, a school-wide no-phone policy has already been put into place, with regulations like phone pockets in classrooms and more. Despite this, some students continue to use their phones in class, ignoring the new rules.

“In most of my classes, not everyone always puts their phones in their pockets. They just leave them in their bags, and it doesn’t really matter,” said Woodside sophomore Caroline Ong.

Some students have voiced their dislike of phone pouches overall, considering them unnecessary and irritating.

“Last year, when we didn’t have pockets, I didn’t think that phones were a big problem, so I just don’t think that we need them,” Ong said.

With the increase of technology usage, understanding how to use cell phones proves to be essential in society, and phone restrictions are beginning to limit these advantages.

“While outright bans may seem like a quick fix, they don’t teach students responsible technology use, an essential skill in today’s world,” Leach said.

Some students are indifferent about the phone pockets, and some even think they are beneficial.

“I think phone pockets are really useful because it usually inhibits students from getting distracted, but at times it’s inconvenient if I want to check something,” said Carlmont sophomore Dakota Chang.

Additionally, each subject and class is different, and teachers can choose how they want to regulate phones in their classrooms based on their students.

“Carlmont teachers tend to be tolerant and will let you use your phone if you give them a legitimate reason like asking to submit homework, so that’s really good,” Chang said.

The use of phones remains a contested subject; as the law begins to impede the classroom, it may fundamentally alter the classroom environment. As these changes begin, the SUHSD must choose how they can best limit distractions while fostering an open environment for technology and growth.

“While technology has evolved, one thing remains the same — a great education is about curiosity, critical thinking, and connection. Whether it’s a chalkboard or a touchscreen, the real magic of learning happens when students are engaged, asking questions, and working together,” Leach said.