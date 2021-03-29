California soon to open up vaccine eligibility

Starting April 1, all Californians 50 or older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination shots. For those 16 and older, vaccine eligibility will begin on April 15.

Currently, the only Californians eligible for the vaccine are those 65 and older, people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities, homeless and incarcerated people, those living in long-term care facilities, and essential workers. Family members that accompany eligible relatives to their vaccination appointment can be vaccinated as well, provided they live in certain lower-income areas.

Although more people will become eligible for the vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom cautioned people about limited doses. As the weeks progress, vaccine supply is projected to increase; however, officials still expect a shortage.