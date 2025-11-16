Carlmont’s Holiday Goods Drive gives back to the community

Jade Yglesias Callie Hernandez, a sophomore at Carlmont High School, adds her contribution to the steadily expanding pile of goods in the Assembled Student Body (ASB) classroom. Her help allowed ASB to work toward its goal of supporting the extended Carlmont community.

Carlmont High School is giving back to the community this season through a campus-wide Holiday Goods Drive, where students and staff donate essential items to support the extended Carlmont community.

The drive, organized by Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB), encourages students and staff to contribute everyday necessities such as toiletries, nonperishable food, and gift cards. Donations will be distributed to families within the extended Carlmont community.

Running from Nov. 3 to Dec. 7, the goods drive transforms ordinary school days into moments of generosity. During third period or lunch, students can be seen dropping off items such as nonperishable foods, along with toiletries like feminine products, toothpaste, soap, and other household essentials in the ASB classroom. Gift cards to stores such as Target and Safeway allow families to choose what they need most. Each contribution, no matter how small, helps make the drive a success.

This year, ASB changed its approach to the drive. In the past, Carlmont held a canned food drive, but organizers decided to alter the idea to better meet families’ actual needs.

“ “We made it very specific what type of food we are looking for, along with toiletries — things that people can actually use.” — Jim Kelly

“This year, we’re asking for food that could really be used as opposed to the canned foods that came from the back of the pantry,” said ASB teacher Jim Kelly, who helps coordinate the drive. “We made it very specific what type of food we are looking for, along with toiletries — things that people can actually use.”

By collecting more versatile and practical items, ASB hopes to ensure that donations have an immediate impact. The organization hopes the drive can collect enough food and other items to provide for 75 families this year.

For many students, participating in the drive provides a meaningful way to give back during the holiday season.

“It’s really rewarding on collection day to see all the donations we’ve gathered together and visually see the difference we were able to make,” said Vania Pala, an ASB member.

The feeling of accomplishment and giving back to their community is a common experience among students.

“It honestly made me feel really good,” said Isabella Sequeira, a Carlmont student who contributed to the drive. “It’s nice knowing that something small I did could make someone else’s day, or even their whole holiday, a little better.”

As the drive continues for the rest of the month, ASB continues to encourage participation and raise awareness through afternoon announcements and posters around campus.

“We hope it helps families feel supported and more connected to the Carlmont community,” Pala said.