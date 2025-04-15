Carlmont’s upcoming SAT day addresses key student concerns

Nathan Gonzales A student prepares for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) ahead of Carlmont’s SAT day on April 21. With SAT testing seats becoming exceedingly competitive, Carlmont is offering students an SAT day to take the test on campus.

Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) testing sites across the Bay Area are quickly reaching capacity, posing a challenge to students for securing a location.

To help Carlmont students in this process, Carlmont is hosting its own SAT on campus, providing juniors with an accessible way to take the test.

The SAT is a standardized multiple-choice test that attempts to measure a student’s readiness for college and provide colleges with a common data point to compare all applicants.

Although the University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) systems adopted a test-blind policy in the fall of 2021, many out-of-state schools still require SAT scores.

For this reason, many Carlmont students view the test as a necessary component of their college applications.

“I plan on applying to a few out-of-state schools that require the SAT, so I need to take the test,” said Anna Motamarry, a junior at Carlmont.

In recent years, opportunities to take the SAT have declined. Following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many testing centers were forced to shut down, significantly reducing the number of available test dates.

According to the College Board, the organization responsible for administering the test, more than half of the schools that served as testing sites before the pandemic have not administered the test since, and over 120,000 students in California still take the SAT each year.

These factors have created significant competition between students looking for seats at local testing sites, such as Carlmont.

“Many students were unable to get a seat at Carlmont’s testing site, leaving them with few options to take the test locally, causing many to travel great distances to take the test,” said Gay Buckland-Murray, the principal of Carlmont.

In hopes of solving this issue, Carlmont is offering a school SAT day specifically created for Carlmont students.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlmont could offer an SAT school testing day; however, Carlmont could not continue the event after the outbreak. Given the current SAT situation, Carlmont decided to bring back the opportunity.

“We want to give students a test opportunity within a reasonable distance to minimize travel. Also, we hope that the familiar environment will help lower students stress while taking the test,” Murray said.

“ Being able to take the SAT at Carlmont will help me a lot. The available testing seats were hours away, so I am thankful for an opportunity to take the test at Carlmont. — Maya Belomonia

Juniors are grateful for the opportunity to take the SAT after facing difficulties acquiring SAT testing seats.

“Being able to take the SAT at Carlmont will help me a lot. The available testing seats were hours away, so I am thankful for an opportunity to take the test at Carlmont,” said Maya Belomonia, a junior at Carlmont.

According to Murray, Carlmont’s staff are navigating several logistical challenges in administering the test, such as finding spaces and proctors to administer the exam, supporting students who require testing accommodations, and preparing student devices for the exam.

Despite these challenges, Carlmont’s staff understands the importance of the test, remaining committed to providing students with the best test environment possible.

“It takes a massive team effort to administer the test, but we all believe it is worth it given the importance of the SAT. The SAT may significantly impact a student’s college application, so the staff at Carlmont feel motivated to make the SAT day as beneficial as possible,” Murray said.