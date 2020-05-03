Twitter: @Kiana56647086
Celebrities help combat COVID-19
May 3, 2020
Every day now, people fear becoming ill and losing their own life or a loved one’s life to COVID-19. As the pandemic sweeps across the globe, we’re consumed by unsettling questions and the constant thought of whether we are going to make it out alive or not. With the world in a state of uncertainty, people desperately cling to glimmers of hope, which is why celebrities are stepping up to help.
Celebrities ranging from NBA all-stars to multi-millionaire singers are using their talents and finances to contribute to others in this time of turmoil. With their vast amounts of money and growing social media platforms, celebrities are spreading positivity across the nation.
Free entertainment
After concerts and musical events were canceled due to COVID-19, several singers turned to social media and began hosting online free shows. For example, Chris Martin live-streamed himself playing music on Coldplay’s Instagram account so that a free concert could entertain audiences. Martin even played “Green Eyes,” which hasn’t been played at any recent concert.
Among other performers, John Legend hosted an at-home concert to provide entertainment to people facing boredom from quarantine. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Legend told his viewers that “as entertainers, we want to entertain you guys, and we want to help everybody get through this.”
Some celebrities are combining forces with media companies to help the community under quarantine. On March 29th, iHeart and Elton John teamed up to create a commercial-free iHeart Living Room Concert for America that streamed on Fox.
“The iHeart Living Room Concert for America” on Fox featured Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish and more performing from home.
The concert featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Camilla Cabello, The Backstreet Boys, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, and many more. The singers used their phones and personal audio equipment to perform, and the other celebrities contributed messages of love and positivity. The audience was also strongly encouraged to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation that the concert raised $10 million to help with the coronavirus outbreak.
On April 18th, the World Health Organization (WHO) live-streamed “One World: Together At Home,” featuring some of the nation’s favorite singers and comedians. The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, who accompanied twenty-four other celebs.
“Through music, entertainment, and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their health to safeguard everyone else’s,” said Hugh Evans, the co-founder of Global Citizen.
Connecting with the community
Other celebrities such as Melissa Jefferson — also known as Lizzo — and Chris Hemsworth, are watching out for the public’s mental health by hosting online meditative activities. Lizzo has been hosting online mass meditation in which she plays the flute, lights incense, and displays soothing crystals.
In one of her videos, Lizzo explained that she wanted to help relieve the people’s fears related to COVID-19. Her belief is that fear spreads hatred, negative energy, and ultimately the disease. She feels that through meditating, we have the power to eliminate this fear and transform it into love.
A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!
During the meditation, Lizzo calmed her viewers and said, “I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation. We’re going to come together and take deep breaths, and we’re going to join in agreement, and we’re going to try to eliminate the fear as much as we can as we work together during this trying time. During this global pandemic.”
Similarly, Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel movies, began introducing free guided meditations through his fitness app, Centr. Hemsworth said that this would help families who are anything like him as he is struggling to be the nanny, teacher, parent, dance coach, clown, etc. in his kids’ lives since they are under quarantine. Hemsworth believes that this will help parents keep their kids busy and help kids relieve any built-up stress.
Some of the meditations are specifically for children, which include practicing sleep visualizations and positive thoughts. Hemsworth said it is hugely beneficial for his kids and kids around the world.
“The meditations calmed them down, ’cause kids, you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, and probably more so because they don’t understand it and it’s difficult for us to explain to them,” Hemsworth said.
Donations
Although some celebs are creating ways for the community to fill their time, the majority of celebrities are helping through significant donations to COVID-19 related organizations and charities. Oprah Winfrey is one of the largest donors and announced on Instagram that she was donating $1 million to America’s Food Fund to support people with food insecurities during this pandemic in addition to other charities.
Winfrey said, “I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.”
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry revealed that they donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in California to serve $1 million in meals to the 18,000 children in the Oakland school district. The latter relied on the two-plus meals provided at school.
“We just found out that the Oakland school district is closing their doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on their daily services and try to help in any way that we can,” Stephen Curry said.
Also, the Currys donated $1 million to a disaster relief fund for Chase Center Employees.
Robyn Fenty, better known as Rihanna, also donated $5 million from her Clara Lionel Foundation, which supports COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe. As the second most substantial donation behind Winfrey’s, the money will be used towards a number of causes. It will be used to support food banks that feed at-risk communities, provide testing in Haiti, Malawi, and small Native communities, and give personal protective gear, training, and respiratory supplies to healthcare workers.
As our world faces a global pandemic causing over 80,000 deaths nationwide, loss of millions of jobs, and an uncertain future, celebrities have risen to the challenge to help get us through the COVID-19 crisis by putting their money and time towards communities and organizations in need.
Top Ten Celeb Donations by Kiana George
