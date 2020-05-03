Celebrities help combat COVID-19

Other celebrities such as Melissa Jefferson — also known as Lizzo — and Chris Hemsworth, are watching out for the public’s mental health by hosting online meditative activities. Lizzo has been hosting online mass meditation in which she plays the flute, lights incense, and displays soothing crystals.

In one of her videos, Lizzo explained that she wanted to help relieve the people’s fears related to COVID-19. Her belief is that fear spreads hatred, negative energy, and ultimately the disease. She feels that through meditating, we have the power to eliminate this fear and transform it into love.

During the meditation, Lizzo calmed her viewers and said, “I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation. We’re going to come together and take deep breaths, and we’re going to join in agreement, and we’re going to try to eliminate the fear as much as we can as we work together during this trying time. During this global pandemic.”

Similarly, Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel movies, began introducing free guided meditations through his fitness app, Centr. Hemsworth said that this would help families who are anything like him as he is struggling to be the nanny, teacher, parent, dance coach, clown, etc. in his kids’ lives since they are under quarantine. Hemsworth believes that this will help parents keep their kids busy and help kids relieve any built-up stress.

Some of the meditations are specifically for children, which include practicing sleep visualizations and positive thoughts. Hemsworth said it is hugely beneficial for his kids and kids around the world.

“The meditations calmed them down, ’cause kids, you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, and probably more so because they don’t understand it and it’s difficult for us to explain to them,” Hemsworth said.