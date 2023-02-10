Chapter 2: Football vs. Everything Else 

In most American high schools, Friday night football games are the place to be. At Carlmont, the stands are almost always packed with students across all four grade levels. Face painting stations are set up, concession stands are open for business, and Associated Student Body students and cheerleaders are at the front of it all, boosting the spirit of the crowd.

“We want ways we can get people involved with our football team at the games. We try to create a really positive atmosphere and boost the energy at the games and just interact with the audience,” said Carlmont senior and ASB president Max Vano.

Students arrive at the football field, pay for tickets, and join the crowd of spectators. The varsity football games usually end at 9 p.m., and the players of the opposing teams line up to shake each others’ hands as throngs of students stream out of the watching area, chattering about the game.

“Friday nights, you know, a popular place to be. Your varsity game is later in the evening, and it’s a big community event. You’ll even have people that come that aren’t going to Carlmont yet,” Smith said.

Even though Carlmont baseball plays in the first division, it still falls behind football and basketball in terms of spectator numbers. The popularity of baseball has declined over the years, according to Ryan Hamilton, the head coach for Carlmont’s varsity baseball team.

“Baseball used to be the most popular sport in America. But football is really made for TV. Football has just become more popular than baseball because of technological advances. Football is a fast game and baseball is not,” said Ryan Hamilton, the head coach for Carlmont’s varsity baseball team.

Outside of conventional American sports, other sports at Carlmont seem to thrive as well. Despite not having the largest crowds, the athletics program at Carlmont is largely successful.

“There are definitely other sports that are really good. The tennis team is phenomenal, and the volleyball team has won a lot of games,” said Swaraa Joshi, a junior at Carlmont High School.