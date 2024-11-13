The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

Community bonds keep Diwali traditions burning bright

Isabella Zarzar, Highlander Managing EditorNovember 13, 2024

Traditional dances, as well as crafts, henna and more activities, were shared with community members of all backgrounds through a Diwali celebration. The dances exhibited the range of kathak dance featuring Antara Asthaayi Dance. The event, organized by the Palo Alto City Library at Mitchell Park Community Center on Nov. 11, showcased these robust aspects of Hindu culture.

About the Contributor
Isabella Zarzar
Isabella Zarzar, Highlander Managing Editor
Isabella Zarzar is a senior at Carlmont High School and in her third year of journalism. She enjoys reporting on a variety of topics using different forms of media and is thrilled to be a managing editor for the Highlander magazine this year. In her free time, Isabella enjoys reading, listening to music, and spending time with her friends and family. Take a look at her portfolio here.