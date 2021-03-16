Courage in Congress: The Jackie Speier story

In the fall of 1973, Jim Jones and his cult, the Peoples Temple, created an establishment in Guyana. Jones took roughly 900 believers from his church to the Guyana jungle, including children and the elderly.

In 1977, Congressman Ryan reviewed accusations of sexual assault, overworking, and entrapment from family members and those who fled the encampment. This prompted him to organize a congressional delegation to Guyana to investigate these claims.

At the time, Speier worked as Ryan’s legal counsel and was scheduled to go on the trip. Speier had doubts about her safety and the delegation’s safety based on the testimony of witnesses from the camp.

She ultimately decided to go because, at the time, she was one of only female high-ranking congressional staffers.

“I was concerned that if I gave in to my reluctance and let a male colleague go in my place, I’d setting women in politics back,” Speier said.

Ryan and Speier journeyed to Jonestown, a location roughly 140 miles north-west of Guyana’s capital, on November 17, 1977.

When she arrived at what looked like a plantation, she observed strange behavior from the residents. Anytime Rep. Ryan said anything positive about the camp, the people would cheer with forced happiness and laughter. The next day the facade of happiness and joy came crashing down.

Members of the delegation started receiving secret notes from the Temple members requesting immediate evacuation from the camp. These requests kept coming as the day went on.

“Reading that note, I felt my stomach turn into hard knots of terror,” Speier said.

In the end, roughly 40 members of “The People’s Temple” in Jonestown, Guyana, wanted to go home, and Speier knew that the situation was deteriorating quickly.

As tension mounted and the delegation got ready to depart, Ryan was stabbed by a church member. At that point, it was clear that the group had to get out of Jonestown immediately.

The delegation only had a truck to carry them to the airfield a few miles from the encampment and could only carry a dozen people. Among them was Speier, Ryan, and a camera crew sent along with the delegation. The rest of the group stayed back at Jonestown, waiting for transportation to arrive.

When the delegation arrived at the airfield, they felt that danger was imminent, and Speier hurriedly rushed people to the small aircraft. As the delegation was getting ready to depart Jonestown, gunshots rang out. Members of the cult had followed the delegation to the airstrip and opened fire with assault rifles.

Congressman Ryan was shot more than twenty times. The camera crew and defectors of “The Peoples Temple” were also shot and killed. At this time, Speier was lying down, hoping for her life to be spared.

The members of the hit squad were walking from person-to-person shooting people at point-blank range. The gunmen came to Speier and shot her in the back five times.

“My body was suddenly crushed by a shocking blow to my side, it felt like a Mack truck had just sped over me,” Speier said.

She had severe injuries to her arm and leg and was on the verge of unconsciousness.

“All I could think of was that I could not make grandma sit through my funeral. I couldn’t bear the thought of her sitting in front of my casket, suffering,” Speier said.

With unfathomable grit, determination, and courage, Speier walked to the plane’s cargo compartment with a hole in her leg and five bullets in her body. Eventually, she was moved to the airstrip side and remained on the brink of death for hours.

At this time, she promised herself that she would never take another day for granted and she would devote her life to public service. It was this promise that aided Speier in pushing for the needs of her country years later.

“If I got out of there alive, I would make every day count. I would live as fully as possible, and I would devote my life to public service,” Speier said.

Speier laid on the airstrip for 22 hours without medical attention, aid, or any sign of relief. She hung on to life, and eventually, help came.

Even then, the medics thought she was as good as dead. With five bullets in her body, a bone sticking out of her arm, and a chunk blown out of her leg, Speier was given two aspirins.

In the meantime, in Jonestown, Jones had forced more than 900 members of his church to drink a deadly combination of juice and cyanide, which ultimately killed them. Jones murdered 900 Americans, a third of them children.

“This was not a mass suicide. This was a mass murder,” Speier said.

This event represented the largest loss of life in American history until the events on September 11th, 2001. Speier continued to fight the effects of the bullets for years after the shooting. The mental and physical scars of the massacre will remain for a lifetime.

“Even when a bullet doesn’t kill, it annihilates in ways that without the experience of being shot, are difficult to understand,” Speier said.