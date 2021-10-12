Dry weather damages Belmont trails

For many, Hidden Canyon park and the rest of the Belmont trail systems are a necessary escape from the busy school and work environments. However, the extreme dry weather paired with the longstanding California drought have left these trails in poor condition, with things only getting worse in the past few months. While residents of the Belmont area continue to hike and bike on these trails, the lack of rain has prevented volunteers from doing some much needed maintenance.

Music courtesy of bensound.com

@HGaboury on twitter

@hayesgabourymedia on Instagram