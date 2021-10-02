First choir show of the year garners excitement

Choir students were eager to perform in their first cabaret show and finally express their passion for singing directly to an audience.

Performers felt a variety of emotions, largely positive, coming into their first show on Oct. 1, especially after spending a whole year recording and submitting songs behind a screen. Eric Zhai, a junior in Carlmont Chamber Choir, was no exception.

“I’m pretty excited about it. It’s like meeting an old friend,” Zhai said.

The last choir show before the COVID-19 shutdown was the first choir event to be impacted, with its second night of the show canceled. Then, the choir trip to New York, which attending students were ecstatic about, underwent an upheaval of plans because of the sky-rocketing cases.

“The trip to New York was canceled, and it was really sad for everyone. Getting back to performances slowly, surely, and safely feels good,” said Genevieve Tep, Carlmont’s choir director.

This year’s cabaret theme is “Anything Goes,” allowing choir students a free range of song genres to choose from. They auditioned because it gave them open creativity, the concert experience, and a fun first performance back.

“I thought it would be a really fun opportunity to sing for an audience at the Performing Arts Center. I think it’ll be a good time because I really miss performing,” said senior Anjali Mehta, co-president of the In Treble a cappella club.

Gallery | 5 Photos Kiana Beigi Jamisen Blackwell serenades the audience with his vocals.

Tickets were sold out, and the crowd was filled with friends, family, students, and teachers. The 25 performances contained a diverse selection of music styles, including everything from country to a cappella. Along with different music styles, there were various types of acts with a mixture of students who played the piano, strummed the ukulele, danced with the music, and harmonized alongside their friends.

The variety of music is what makes it so easily impactful to every individual. Music touches people in so many ways, whether they’re the ones creating it or listening to it.

Haley Brown, a sophomore choir student, advocates for the benefits music can have.

“To be able to share something that makes me feel really happy and warm-hearted, and to pass that joy to somebody else, I think that’s really special,” Brown said.