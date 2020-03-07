Breaking News: Carlmont choir concert canceled due to COVID-19 precautions

Carlmont’s choirs perform together at the first and final night of the Spring Concert.

Carlmont’s Spring choir performance was canceled on March 7 due to concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19).

On March 7, at 12:39 p.m., Carlmont’s choir director, Genevieve Tep, sent out an email to the parents of the choral program, informing them that the second night of Carlmont Choirs’ Spring Concert, “So Long, Farewell!” had been canceled. The cancellation resulted out of concern for the health and safety of performers and audience members.

In a statement issued by the San Mateo County Office of Education (SMCOE), the San Mateo County health officer, Scott Morrow, recommended that “all non-essential gatherings should be canceled, postponed, or done remotely.”

Morrow further emphasized the importance of those above the age of 60 to avoiding larger crowds, as they are theoretically more susceptible to the virus.

The SMCOE clarified that “the recommendation to cancel, postpone, or conduct non-essential gatherings remotely does not apply to schools, which are an essential activity, though school leaders should make decisions about extra-curricular activities.”

The decision was made that the concert does not fall under the classification of “essential gathering,” and was canceled as a precautionary measure.

According to Tep, all ticket holders were notified by email, and offered the following options:

Exchange their tickets for the Pop Concert tickets in May. Donate their tickets and receive a tax deduction for the ticket value. Receive a refund.

*This story will be updated as information becomes available.