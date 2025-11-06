From classrooms to clubs Carlmont fosters civic and political leaders

Tsukina Ohashi Students hold poster boards promoting civic and political activities at Carlmont. This includes the AP American Government and Politics class and the Policy in Action club. “There are so many opportunities for people to join a club in order to interact with their community and with policy,” said Nidhi Parvathaneni, co-president of Policy in Action.

Alongside mathematics, language arts and sciences, Carlmont students develop another key capability: civic engagement. Through classes and various political clubs, students gain a greater understanding of governing systems, applying their learning to real-world projects.

One of these courses is Advanced Placement (AP) American Government and Politics. During the fall semester, students examine the founding documents, analyze the formation of political beliefs and consider the relationships between the branches of government.

“Separation of powers, checks and balances is a central piece to the entire class, and easily what we spend the most time on,” AP Government teacher Greer Stone said.

“ In order for a democracy to survive, it relies on its people to understand the government and know the government’s limitations. — Greer Stone

But students don’t just learn about the government — they participate in it too. As a part of the College Board requirements, students must complete a research or applied civics project. This seeks to engage students in real-life initiatives that connect with current political issues, policies and elected representatives.

At Carlmont, this involves drafting a bill on any topic of their choosing. Stone intends for the project to strengthen students’ understanding of the powers of Congress and promote engagement in the government.

“My hope is that they will be inspired to get involved at whatever level, the most basic meaning: that they vote,” Stone said. “Or knowing how to contact their elected officials, or volunteer on a campaign, or even run for office themselves.”

Civic involvement in clubs

Carlmont seniors Amani Shroff and Nidhi Parvathaneni founded Policy in Action after noticing that many of their peers were unaware of local politics.

“I think it’s really sad that we’re about to inherit a world we refuse to participate in,” Shroff said. “If we continue to have this type of apathy, we’re never going to be able to improve our world and make it a better place.”

Since starting the club, they’ve aimed to remedy this problem. A typical meeting involves discussion about local events and policies to prepare members for political debates. Additionally, the club often features guest speakers, including Belmont Mayor Julia Mates and a campaigner for Kamala Harris.

“We had a political intern come in and talk about the importance of voting,” Parvathaneni said. “I think that’ll be really helpful for people once they get to the voting age.”

“ A lot of what happens in our school can trickle up as well. If we start with making a small change, it can have very pervasive effects. — Amani Shroff

Policy in Action also seeks to improve student civic engagement through activities and contests. Last year, Shroff and Parvathaneni initiated a policy proposal project, where members drafted solutions to issues in San Mateo County.

This year, the club is facilitating the Piece of Mind art contest. Students are able to submit art reflecting their opinion on mental health, to be evaluated by Carlmont staff and displayed near the wellness center.

“I think that things like this are very important because it’s the student voices being directly reflected in our community,” Shroff said.

Student engagement shapes communities

Carlmont students are a part of the millions of youth currently involved in civic and political interests, according to Tufts University. The participation of young people contributes valuable perspectives and spreads essential knowledge for more representative governance.

“In order for a democracy to survive, it relies on its people to understand the government and know the government’s limitations,” Stone said. “If you don’t understand how the government works and the legal bounds of government, then people can’t step in. I hope the AP Government class informs students and they’ll have that knowledge for the rest of their lives.”

Student civic engagement at Carlmont can also contribute to lasting effects within the local community. Through policy proposals, art and discussions, Policy in Action hopes to foster positive change.

“A lot of times, what happens at a very big scale can trickle down to our school and make a lot of students feel unsafe and scared,” Shroff said. “But a lot of what happens in our school can trickle up as well. If we start with making a small change, it can have very pervasive effects.”