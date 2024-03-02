Policy in Action Club generates discussion about local politics

Linda Reeder Nidhi Parvathaneni and Amani Shroff lead a Policy in Action meeting. “We usually start our meetings by featuring an event of the day, and then we talk about local news,” Shroff said.

The Policy in Action Club gives students a space to share their opinions on local issues and stay informed about politics.

Focusing on local policies, the Policy in Action Club hosts meetings to discuss and debate politics and creates projects that encourage students to be more involved in politics.

“We wanted to focus on local politics because it is often ignored. We all know who the president is, but how many of us can name our supervisor?” said Amani Shroff, a sophomore and the Policy in Action Club president.

The club was created in September 2023 and has participated in many events to grow its membership and influence in the community.

“We participated in the clubs fair where we had people join our Remind, which helped us gain new members,” Shroff said.

Club members stay informed about local news by attending club meetings and learning to debate their political opinions with other members.

“Discussing public policy and being aware of the policies and actions that affect us are good ways to make sure students are well informed, especially as they will soon be able to vote,” said Supriti Bhopale, a sophomore and a Policy in Action Club member.

Many students decided to join the club because it aligns with their interests and goals for the future.

“I’m interested in going into public policy or law, so the club seemed like a good way to discuss local politics with students my age,” Bhopale said.

The club leaders aim to inform students about the effects of local policies and inspire students to make a difference in the community through having discussions and inviting guest speakers.

“We’re hoping to have a few guest speakers, mainly politicians that can talk about broader policies and how that may affect our community,” said Nidhi Parvathaneni, a sophomore and vice-president of the Policy in Action Club.

In the future, the club plans to host more events during voting season and to create street art in downtown Redwood City.

“We’re also hoping to have a few voter registration events as voting season comes up. We want to volunteer at voter registration drives and be student poll workers on election day,” Shroff said.

Policy in Action Club has allowed Carlmont students to get involved in local politics and has given many students a voice to discuss their opinions.

“Politics often feel too broad. People don’t know what to focus on and how they can make real change, but Policy in Action Club helps us realize that we can make an impact in our community,” Parvathaneni said.