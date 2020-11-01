The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Governor’s watchlist

November 1, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a COVID-19 watchlist to California, which used four criteria to measure a county’s risk of virus transmission. The rules set out included barring schools from reopening if a county was on the watchlist. 

San Mateo County was ultimately added to the watchlist in late July. The district then shifted focus at the superintendent’s recommendation to facilitate a distanced reopening for the first quarter and leave the possibility of in-person instruction for the second quarter. 

The school year at Carlmont came off to a seemingly strong start. Carlmont Principal Ralph Crame said, “I couldn’t ask for a better opening as far as teachers being prepared to deliver distance learning.” He also praised the teachers saying, “The work and amount of self-training… have been phenomenal in my mind.”

