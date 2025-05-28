On San Mateo’s South B Street, people gather for the Head West Marketplace every third Sunday of the month. Head West’s mission is to build, cultivate, and foster a creative community, which they achieve by hosting these events across the Bay Area. Live music, numerous restaurants and cafes, and unique shops make the marketplace a great social event for people rather than just a place to shop.
Head West Marketplace brings artisan flair to South B Street
Ayaan Omer, Staff Writer • May 28, 2025
Navigate Left
-
Arts & EntertainmentEgg-cellent Easter foods: How to Make Deviled Eggs
-
Arts & EntertainmentScots’ Science Lab: An Egg-ceptional Experiment
-
Arts & EntertainmentStudent Profile: Kylan Wang dresses up students with his own designs
-
Arts & EntertainmentMagic the Gathering Club draws students to the magic of card games
-
Arts & EntertainmentThe community and small businesses connect at the Ferry Building
-
Arts & EntertainmentSan Carlos' 31st annual art and wine faire brings the Bay Area together
-
Arts & EntertainmentMya Byrne: bringing LGBTQ+ representation to country music
-
Arts & EntertainmentArt Bias welcomes holiday festivity with open doors
-
Arts & EntertainmentHigh school jazz band connects communities for a greater good
-
Arts & EntertainmentCrowds gather for food and culture at Belmont Greek Festival
-
BroadcastTrump and Musk spark protests
-
BroadcastSan Carlos celebrates 100 years of community with Hometown Days
-
BroadcastScots' Science Lab: A Paste-tacular Experiment
-
BroadcastEmily Eats: The Starbucks of Seattle
-
BroadcastPolitical division within Carlmont
-
BroadcastStrength in Numbers: an inside look at Golden State Warriors fans
-
BroadcastThe impacts of Trump's tariffs on businesses
-
BroadcastScotCenter Live: Girls varsity softball game v. Hillsdale 3/25
-
BroadcastIftar event combines faith, food, and friendship
-
BroadcastStepping into the future
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Ayaan Omer, Staff Writer
Ayaan Omer is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and a first-year journalist with Scot Scoop. He is looking forward to this year and in his free time, you can find him on the basketball court or tennis court.