Head West Marketplace brings artisan flair to South B Street

Ayaan Omer, Staff WriterMay 28, 2025
Ayaan Omer

On San Mateo’s South B Street, people gather for the Head West Marketplace every third Sunday of the month. Head West’s mission is to build, cultivate, and foster a creative community, which they achieve by hosting these events across the Bay Area. Live music, numerous restaurants and cafes, and unique shops make the marketplace a great social event for people rather than just a place to shop.

Ayaan Omer, Staff Writer
Ayaan Omer is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and a first-year journalist with Scot Scoop. He is looking forward to this year and in his free time, you can find him on the basketball court or tennis court.