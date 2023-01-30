Helping People in Need

In the past few years, many organizations have been created to turn around the lives of formerly incarcerated and drug addicts. Organizations like Delancey Street Foundation and San Francisco Reentry Council have made a huge impact on the lives of many by housing and providing them with effective rehabilitation programs, but they are only effective if both sides put in the work.

These organizations rely on people to reach out to them for help to show that they are motivated and want to turn their lives around.

“I think those organizations are great for people who want to and have the motivation to better themselves and not recidivate. Those only work when the motivation is there, so it’s like a tool,” Lee said.

The goal of the majority of these organizations is to not only house someone but to help them regain their life and successfully leave the criminal system.

The San Francisco Reentry Council funds about 16 housing programs for probationers and formerly incarcerated and houses 350-400 people on any given day. These transitional housing programs are free so that people can save money, and it helps stabilize people so they can get their lives back.

Delancey Street Foundation changes the lives of many by breaking people down and building them back up. They allow the citizens in Delancey Street to help each other instead of employees because employees have trouble relating.

These organizations have changed the lives of many people. They are partially why there have been only 118 residents imprisoned per 100,000 residents in San Francisco during the 2020 U.S. Census, compared to 310 per 100,000 statewide.

Throughout the U.S., there have also been laws similar to the Fair Chance Act created to help former convicts, to help get them back on their feet and overcome obstacles in the way of getting their life back.