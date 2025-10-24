Hoco Hangout unites the Carlmont community

Emma Godina Students wait in line to enter a raffle at Hoco Hangout in front of the Associated Student Body (ASB) room. Prizes for the raffle included a JBL speaker, an Owala water bottle, and a Jellycat stuffed toy.

The desire to create new traditions and make homecoming more inclusive led to the creation of Hoco Hangout, held after school on the Wednesday of homecoming week.

Carlmont’s Associated Student Body (ASB) Reach Out Commission hosted a carnival for students in the quad called Hoco Hangout. The carnival featured activities like ping pong, bean bag toss, a raffle, food, and music.

While the Reach Out Commission typically focuses on supporting special education classes, this event was designed for the entire Carlmont community. The purpose of the event was to provide a less intimidating environment, especially for new students, to socialize and get into school spirit for homecoming.

“We thought a Hoco Hangout for the whole school would be pretty cool because it can get everyone together and it’s an easy way for people to join and doesn’t feel too scary,” said Sarita Josephson, a facilitator for Carlmont’s ASB.

According to freshman Aanya Myneni, Hoco Hangout had a relaxed and welcoming vibe, helping her unwind while building a sense of unity within the school.

“I think it helps bring everyone together. You can hang out with so many people, it doesn’t even matter if you’re really close with them or not. You can all take pictures, eat food together, and hang out,” Myneni said.

Freshman Sahana Patel shared that she decided to attend Hoco Hangout because it reminded her of past experiences from middle school.

“ I came because I saw the email and thought it would be a lot like the things we put on at Ralston, which was my middle school. We did carnivals there too, so I was like, ‘Oh my God, nostalgia’ — Sahana Patel “I came because I saw the email and thought it would be a lot like the things we put on at Ralston, which was my middle school. We did carnivals there too, so I was like, ‘Oh my God, nostalgia,’” Patel said.

According to Josephson, ASB spent about three weeks planning Hoco Hangout, balancing the preparation of fun games, food, decorations, and logistics. One of ASB’s biggest challenges was managing its time effectively to avoid last-minute rushes.

Students expressed enthusiasm for having Hoco Hangout again next year but raised concerns about attendance at the event.

“I just think it might need a little bit more advertising just because there aren’t many people here,” Patel said.

This is ASB’s first year organizing a Hoco Hangout, and it hopes to continue it in future years and expand.

“I think it’d be really cool to see this become a tradition and happen in the further years,” Josephson said.