How student workers power Carlmont’s daily operations

Isla Iyer A library technical assistant places a book back on the shelf in its correct location. As countless books are checked in and out each day, student assistants help librarians keep up with the constant flow of reshelving. “When students have everything organized for them, it makes it easier for them find what they need,” said library technical assistant Saiya Patel.

From restocking library shelves in silence to managing the midday chaos of the lunch line, a small group of student workers powers Carlmont daily. While most teenagers rush from class to class, these individuals manage the essential tasks that keep the school in order.

Though sometimes overlooked, these positions carry real responsibility that helps ease the workload of adults like the cafeteria managers and librarians. Students gain skills that prepare them for responsibilities beyond the classroom, such as communicating effectively, staying organized, and taking initiative.

For sophomore Riley Fryman, the opportunity to work in the lunch line started with a casual conversation.

“I had a friend who was getting hired to work in the lunch line, and he mentioned it to me casually,” Fryman said.

According to Fryman, each day after his 4th period class, he heads into the cafeteria, washes his hands and arms, puts on gloves, and serves meals to the Carlmont student body.

Through this role, he has learned to communicate professionally with both staff and students.

“Beforehand, I had only communicated with teachers to ask them about certain things, but this is more like communicating to find out information and how to deal with it,” Fryman said.

Working every day has also forced Fryman to rethink his habits. With lunch no longer available as extra homework time, he said the job has helped him stop procrastinating and stay more organized.

While Fryman helps feed students, sophomore Saiya Patel works quietly behind the scenes in the library, taking on a different kind of essential role. As a library technical assistant, or TA, her responsibilities center around organization: shelving books, checking for damage, and handling the small tasks that keep the library functional.

“Every book has to be in a specific place,” Patel said. “You can’t just put a book close enough; it has to be right in the correct spot.”

According to Patel, her attention to detail allows librarian Alice Laine and assistant librarian Hannah Tsutsui to focus on more complex student questions and other tasks.

“When I help shelve books or answer simple questions, it gives them more time to help students with bigger things,” Patel said.

According to Patel, the library’s calm atmosphere also provides her with the space to develop practical skills.

“I’ve learned how to be more organized and detail-oriented,” Patel said.

These campus jobs are closely tied to Carlmont’s work experience program. The class is designed for seniors who hold jobs outside of school, and it gives them job training experience.

According to work experience teacher Roxanne Seliger, student workers on campus develop problem-solving skills, self-confidence, time management, and independence, which are all qualities that are valued in the workplace.

“It teaches you a lot of life skills that are necessary for moving past high school to become an adult, as you work with other adults as equal co-workers and as mentors,” Seliger said.

For Fryman, Patel, and many other students, these roles go beyond completing tasks. They offer real experiences that shape how they approach challenges and interact with others.

“Reading about it and doing it are two different things, and you learn more from doing it than just reading about it,” Seliger said.