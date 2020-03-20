Video conferencing in the wake of a pandemic

How to thrive after the coronavirus arrives is intended to be a blog of informative ideas which are intended to improve the lives of those who are stuck at home.

While COVID-19 has emptied the workplace, some may say that video conferencing technology is bridging the gap, overcoming the boundaries instituted by health officials.

Video conferencing software has the ability to bring teams of nearly any size together, letting groups communicate and collaborate. According to Google Trends, there has been increased interest in various video conferencing software during the past two weeks, where closures have begun to impact the average person’s daily routine. For example, both Zoom and Cisco WebEx have seen a considerable increase of Google searches during this time period:

As a result of the recent health order, all are expected to remain home, but are nonetheless asked to conduct business as usual. While all conferencing software is similar, each software has its own advantages and drawbacks when compared to others.