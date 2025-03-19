The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photo: Affordable pizza slices serves up smiles

March 19, 2025
Ami Dong
Alexis Bui sits down with her friends and picks up her pepperoni pizza. 2 Bros. Pizza is a family owned business that prides itself in affordability. The slices may be cheap, but the quality is not sacrificed.
About the Contributor
Ami Dong
Ami Dong, Staff Writer
Ami Dong (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. This is her first year writing for the Scot Scoop, and she’s excited to be a part of the journalism program. In her free time, you can find her dancing at football games, hanging out with friends, or studying for her next test.