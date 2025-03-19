The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photo: Coffee strolls

March 19, 2025
Tessa Brown
Seniors Siena Farrell and Tessa Brown grab a latte from Cafe Aroma before venturing around New York City. Cafe Aroma has a vast selection of beverages and pastries to choose from.
