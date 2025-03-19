The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photo: Playa Bowls brings summer all year round

March 19, 2025
Audrey Navasca
A woman waits to order as she debates what item to order. This chain can be found all over the streets of New York and has a vibrant interior welcoming people inside. Playa Bowls strives to bring summer anytime by using fresh and high quality ingredients.
About the Contributor
Audrey Navasca
Audrey Navasca, Staff Writer
Audrey Navasca (Class of 2026) is a junior at Carlmont High School, and this is her second year in the journalism program. She enjoys cooking, listening to music, going to concerts, and taking too many pictures. She has always been passionate about the arts and loves writing, singing, dancing, and painting.