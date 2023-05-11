In photos: Baseball senior day

Prior to the game, baseball’s senior day took place. All the seniors walked out with their families and shook hands with their teammates as they were celebrated before the game’s start.

“We got a lot of support, which was cool to see with all the posters and everything. Everyone got in the game too, so I think it was all around a good day for everyone,” said senior infielder Dominic Avila.

For the players and coaches, senior day is always a bittersweet part of the season, as it marks an end of an era of seniors and the season’s closing stages.

“Senior day is always just a great day to honor the seniors with some gifts before the game and stuff and it’s good for the parents,” Hamilton said. “But it’s kind of a sad day for me as a coach because it reminds me that the season is coming to a close and I can’t see the players anymore once the season’s over.”

Outfielder Ryan Robson was not present on Wednesday due to sickness.