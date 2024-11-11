The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Dancing the night away

November 11, 2024

At the dance, students hit the dance floor, enjoying the DJ’s music and the company of their friends. The mosh pit adds to the night’s excitement, with students coming together for a recognized part of the Homecoming dance.

