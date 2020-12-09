Inequity isn’t just a term

Inequality.

Within seconds, a cloud of words such as systemic racism, injustice, and the wealth gap begins to form in one’s head.

Now take the word inequity. What does that mean?

Before the search bars open, the definition of inequity is “lack of fairness or justice.” You may think that these two words are interchangeable, but equality is not the same equity.

Equality is the same as asking three people of various heights to perform an activity, such as grabbing an item off the top shelf. The shortest will not be able to do so, putting them at a disadvantage. “But they are equal,” some might say, and while that is correct, they do not all have the chance to succeed. Hypothetically, you can give out various sized stools to each person so they will all be the same height, but that isn’t the problem. There is still a disadvantage for some people to obtain their goals.

Applying that to real life, allowing everyone to enroll in high school doesn’t help those who don’t have the resources to be fully immersed in their education and community. Some people may not be able to get to school because they don’t own a car, or their families might not have enough money to pay for tutors and extracurriculars. Furthermore, high schools may not offer the number of credits that schools are looking for; many students don’t take another math class after Algebra II. All these factors play into the disadvantages faced by marginalized students.

Beyond education, inequity can affect the treatment of mental and physical health.

Health inequities are systematic differences in the opportunities groups have to achieve optimal health.

Senior Khyree Rollins implores Carlmont students to understand their privileges in this respect.

“The first thing to do is to realize your biases towards certain people or things. Acknowledging your privilege is different from understanding it,” Rollins said.