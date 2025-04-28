Inside of In Treble

Piper Nguyen Alexia Nyholm-Goncalves and Kimberly Garcia-Cancio rehearse a song during In Treble rehearsal. They are preparing for the Carlmont Choirs Pops Concert.

Choir room. Practice room. Hallways. Stairways. Stage.

These are some of the places to find the Carlmont a cappella groups. There are several a cappella offshoots of the Carlmont choirs, with singing genres ranging from Disney music to jazz.

In Treble is the only all-female, all-treble-voice a cappella group. It is made up of 13 girls from Treble Clef, one of the choir classes.

Each member of the group arrives at Carlmont early on Wednesday mornings to practice together.

“We begin to practice more and more as the concerts come up,” said Alexia Nyholm-Goncalves, a senior and one of the leaders of In Treble.

In Treble, for the past several concerts, has performed pop songs or songs with strong female vocals. Some of their previous performances have included songs such as “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlisle and “Linger” by The Cranberries.

Nyholm-Goncalves, who has been a part of In Treble since her sophomore year, loves being part of the group.

“ Even though there are more treble choirs in general, they’re underappreciated. — Genevieve Tep

“In Treble is very important to me,” Nyholm-Goncalves said. “It’s a way to have a smaller community within the Carlmont choirs.”

The significance of In Treble goes beyond being one of the few a cappella groups on campus. Treble vocalists are singers with voices in the higher register, according to San Francisco Classical Voice. Teen and adult treble choirs are often made up of mostly women, with the caveat being boys with unchanged voices. Although they are bountiful, they are often overlooked.

Genevieve Tep, the director of the Carlmont choirs, said, “Even though there are more treble choirs in general, they’re underappreciated.”

In Treble is one of the most advanced a cappella groups, as it consists only of members of Treble Clef, one of the top choirs in Carlmont’s program.

“People think that mixed-voice choirs, which include men, are better than treble choirs. They don’t get the respect they deserve,” Tep said. “I made sure that one of my advanced choirs was made up of treble voices.”

According to JMU Scholarly, both men and women regard mixed-voice choirs, traditionally more prestigious, as higher than treble choirs.

Carlmont’s treble choir and a cappella group also provide a strong community for female singers, creating an encouraging environment.

“At least in Treble Clef, it always seems a little less competitive and more supportive than other choirs,” Tep said. “They work together towards a common goal.”

In Treble’s environment is consistent with that of Treble Clef. The members work together to make decisions, so that everyone has fun and feels welcome.

“To decide what songs to perform, I try to see what’s popular and get everyone else’s opinions,” Nyholm-Goncalves said. “I feel more comfortable singing with all girls because we have the space to be free and to do what we want.”

Members of In Treble also feel seen and heard in the choir. Lea Moskovits, a sophomore, appreciates the warm environment of the group.

“Because it’s made of all altos and sopranos, higher voices, we have a better understanding of each other than other choirs,” Moskovits said.