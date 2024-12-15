Carlmont Choir’s annual winter concert, Light in the Darkness, occurred on Dec. 13 and 14. Students from every choir group came together to showcase their talents. From Mozart to Merry, the choirs sang a variety of different genres and styles of music. Friends and family filled the theater to support the program and its performers.
In Photos: Carlmont Choir celebrates winter spirit
Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo Editor • December 15, 2024
About the Contributor
Alyssa Bish, Scot Scoop Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish is a senior (2025) and a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her third year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer and lacrosse for the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism