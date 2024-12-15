In Photos: Carlmont Choir celebrates winter spirit

Gallery • 10 Photos Alyssa Bish Several members of the choir focused on their sheet music while performing the first song of the winter concert. The choir started by performing a Wolfgang Mozart arrangement, including a solo by Nidhi Parvathaneni. This allowed the audience to immediately see the talent of the Singing Scots.

Carlmont Choir’s annual winter concert, Light in the Darkness, occurred on Dec. 13 and 14. Students from every choir group came together to showcase their talents. From Mozart to Merry, the choirs sang a variety of different genres and styles of music. Friends and family filled the theater to support the program and its performers.