Inside the mind of a Youth Climate Ambassador

Carl Bussiek is a member of YCA, or Youth Climate Ambassadors, an organization committed to helping spread awareness and actively combat climate change. Carl has been involved in multiple projects surrounding climate change, including the pursuit of installing LED lightbulbs at Carlmont High School. Bussiek discusses this project and more about the climate in general, sharing his experiences and what he thinks is in store for the future.

