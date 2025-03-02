Since the start of 2025, 99 aviation incidents have been reported in the U.S. However, unlike in past years, many of these incidents have been fatal, including an American Airlines plane collision with a Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River that killed 67 people. These events have left travelers wondering: Is flying still safe?
Is flying still safe?
Keegan Marlatt, Staff Writer • March 2, 2025
About the Contributor
Keegan Marlatt, Staff Writer
Keegan Marlatt is a Sophomore at Carlmont and a first-year writer for the Scot Scoop. He Enjoys Golfing, playing soccer, skiing, volunteering for the First Tee, and basically anything outdoors. However, he does not enjoy AP Seminar Homework and watching the Eagles lose another Superbowl. You can find him @keeganmarlattnews on Instagram.