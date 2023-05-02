In 2023, there’s still a long way to go to achieve AI’s full potential in healthcare. Looking forward, it’s clear that AI will continue to play an increasingly important role in the healthcare industry.

“I think using AI will be a great way to enhance the areas of healthcare and medicine over time, but we first need to make sure that it’s completely safe and accurate when performing important tasks. Overall, it seems like AI is going to really shape the future of healthcare and our understanding of it,” said Ashwika Narayan, a sophomore at Carlmont.

Currently, countless healthcare companies, institutions, and providers are working to design and implement AI that will improve various aspects of patient care. These include Path AI as well as the Stanford AIMI Center.

“The AIMI Center draws on Stanford’s expertise in clinical medical imaging, bioinformatics, statistics, electrical engineering, and computer science to develop, evaluate, and disseminate AI systems that benefit patients at Stanford and worldwide. Our interdisciplinary research in artificial intelligence optimizes the use of clinical data to promote health and solve clinically significant imaging problems,” Kim said.

As AI continues to evolve, experts expect to see even more advanced applications and solutions emerging, making healthcare more efficient, effective, and accessible to people around the world. While there are still challenges to overcome, the future of AI in healthcare is bright, and we can look forward to seeing the positive impact it will likely have on the lives of patients and healthcare providers alike.

“As a leader in this field, I am particularly interested in the role of AI in diagnostic excellence across various medical specialties, the societal impact and fairness of AI, open data and science, and the clinical implementation and translation of AI solutions,” Kim said. “Like many others, I am passionate about using AI to improve patient outcomes and drive progress in healthcare delivery.”