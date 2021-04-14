MLB reschedules All-star game

Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to new election laws in Georgia that make voting more difficult.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made this announcement after discussions with lobbying civil rights groups and stakeholders. This move was opposed by both Democrats and Republicans alike within Georgia, even though they disagree over the new voting laws.

The new voting laws in Georgia made voting more challenging by adding identification requirements for absentee voting, limiting the number of drop boxes, giving more authority to legislatures over elections, and making it a misdemeanor for groups to provide food or water to voters standing in lines.

In other states, similar voting laws are being discussed and passed, which some corporations have voiced their opposition against. Of all the corporations that oppose Republican voting legislation, the MLB has taken the most drastic action in rescheduling the All-Star game.

The MLB hasn’t yet decided where the All-Star Game’s new location will be, but the game is scheduled to take place on July 13.