Night of Holiday Lights kicks off the holiday season in San Carlos

Isabella Zarzar, Highlander Managing EditorDecember 12, 2024

San Carlos’ 14th annual Night of Holiday Lights kicked off the holiday season with festivities for community members of all ages, including musical performances, festive lights, snow, arts and crafts, beer and wine sales, and more. The event took place on Dec. 6 along Laurel Street, from San Carlos Avenue to Cherry Street.

