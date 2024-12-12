San Carlos’ 14th annual Night of Holiday Lights kicked off the holiday season with festivities for community members of all ages, including musical performances, festive lights, snow, arts and crafts, beer and wine sales, and more. The event took place on Dec. 6 along Laurel Street, from San Carlos Avenue to Cherry Street.
Night of Holiday Lights kicks off the holiday season in San Carlos
Isabella Zarzar, Highlander Managing Editor • December 12, 2024
Navigate Left
-
BroadcastIn the huddle: a football documentary
-
BroadcastStudent profile: Michelle Ahl brings Chinese culture to life through tai chi
-
BroadcastCommunity bonds keep Diwali traditions burning bright
-
BroadcastStudent Profile: Kylan Wang dresses up students with his own designs
-
BroadcastDía de los Muertos festival raises community spirits
-
BroadcastLove of table tennis transcends international barriers
-
BroadcastFlooding of weight room disrupts student classes and sports
-
BroadcastMagic the Gathering Club draws students to the magic of card games
-
BroadcastCarlmont faculty ends the year on a high note
-
BroadcastMusic program inequity persists in the BRSSD district
-
CommunityCarlmont choir spreads a sense of community with PB and Jams concert
-
CommunityPro-Palestine Encampments emerge at local universities
-
CommunityCapo Belmont restaurant builds community within Carlmont
-
CommunityJourney to success of a Bay Area artist
-
CommunitySpring season kicks off for the local AYSO EPIC team
-
CommunityTree lighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center sparks festive spirits
-
CommunityThe Makerspace Project brings innovation to Redwood City community
-
CommunityFamilies trick-or-treat down Laurel Street at the Goblin Walk
-
CommunityOrchard Days brings fall spirit to Filoli
-
CommunityFarmers markets spark opportunity for small vendors
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Isabella Zarzar, Highlander Managing Editor
Isabella Zarzar is a senior at Carlmont High School and in her third year of journalism. She enjoys reporting on a variety of topics using different forms of media and is thrilled to be a managing editor for the Highlander magazine this year. In her free time, Isabella enjoys reading, listening to music, and spending time with her friends and family. Take a look at her portfolio here.