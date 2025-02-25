Opinion: Hobbies should go beyond productivity

Anna Ypodimatopoulou A student pushes away hobbies in the interest of being productive. In light of the pressure to perform, it’s easy to overlook the importance of recreational hobbies.

Pursuing a hobby should not be stressful. The pressure to produce permeates our understanding of what a hobby should be. If you make bracelets, you should sell the nice ones. If you start running, you should log 100 miles a week. If you draw, you should whip out a portfolio and win an art competition.

Hobbies that turn into something more are a great way to pursue passions, especially as a teenager. But no one is born C.E.O. of a successful bracelet business, and the pressure to seemingly wake up one morning and do so makes teens too anxious to start.

Pressure in some situations is beneficial and might even be necessary for growth. However, it becomes problematic when it interferes with time to recharge, setting the stage for burnout.

Out of the 44% of teens who say it is harder to be a teen today than 20 years ago, 31% say it is due to pressure and expectations according to the Pew Research Center. While academic expectations play a significant role, school isn’t the only thing on teens’ plates.

“Adults expect too much from us. We need to get good grades, do extracurricular activities, have a social life, and work part-time – all at the same time,” said a teen boy participating in the Pew study.

The pressure to constantly be productive is a backdrop for many teens’ lives. Finding time to meet these expectations is a challenge in itself. How, then, can time reserved for the sake of sheer pleasure be justified?

Recreational hobbies get put aside because there is always something more productive to do: start next week’s homework or work an extra shift. Even downtime should be spent productively to hone a skill that can be turned into a business or go on a college application.

Investing hours in a hobby and end up with nothing to show for your work other than a pretty bracelet is framed like a time drain.

Finding time for hobbies is difficult in a society that prioritizes academic and extracurricular excellence, but doing things purely for enjoyment is essential for a fulfilling and balanced life.

Hobbies for the sake of fun promote overall well-being, reduce stress, and improve mental health, according to WebMD. They even lower blood pressure and are linked to lower levels of depression, according to an article published in Psychosom Med.

Whether you end up with something to put on your resume or not, your hobbies should not be accompanied by stress.