Opinion: How social media causes political misinformation

In the recent years following the pandemic, social media has become a more significant part of our everyday lives. Scrolling through our phones and typing on our laptops, we are constantly bombarded with so much information that we can’t tell what is real. Divided by the lack of understanding of the information presented to us. Eventually, our personal beliefs are confused for facts, altering how we view politics.

Some footage by Pixabay, 11Alive News, ABC7 News, and music by Upbeat.

Twitter: @Nichola60896490

Instagram: nicholaslee451