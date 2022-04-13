Over a month of conflict: Russia and Ukraine
Since the beginning of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the Ukrainian forces have held strong despite the challenges they face. Now more than a month in, the story has remained the same, as a determined and battle ready Ukrainian defense force beats back a slowly collapsing Russian offensive. The character of the Ukrainian troops is stronger than anyone could have imagined, and has lead to massive support worldwide.
