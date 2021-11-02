Overall Message

The administration may receive criticism at times for resolving different school issues. Still, their overall goal is to make this learning environment equal and fair to all and transition students into the real world and prepare them for its hasty demands.

“By the time they walk across the stage, [we hope] that we have not only provided them with an education…but the graduation ceremony is like a symbolic handing off to society where we are saying ‘we are providing you with a group of people who will be productive citizens in society,'” Stuenenberg said.

Gallery | 1 Photos Catherine Eikelbarner Handing out lunches is one of the ways that the administration tries to be more involved in the students' daily school lives.

Everything set in place and handled on campus is done for students’ futures and how they will endure in their adult livelihoods. The meaning of every policy is to keep Carlmont’s population safe. Without these policies, operating a school would likely prove to be impossible.

Remembering that we all make mistakes and that no one is perfect is crucial for students and staff to grasp. The pressures of an administrator’s job may be stressful, but so can a student. That shared stress can help us all become better versions of ourselves and sympathize with each other more to grow our community.

“The stress about being perfect on a campus I don’t think should be there,” Crame said. “I think this is a time when, as young adults, [you] should take risks, and I’m not talking about physical risks putting your life in danger. I’m talking about stepping out of your comfort zone a little bit and taking those chances so that you can grow and learn.”