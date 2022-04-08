Poll: How do you enjoy the warm weather?

Alaina Armi Alonzo, Staff Writer|April 8, 2022

Many+people+look+to+the+beach+as+a+way+to+enjoy+the+warm+weather.

Alaina Armi Alonzo

Many people look to the beach as a way to enjoy the warm weather.

How do you enjoy the warm weather?

Loading...

Sorry, there was an error loading this poll.