Poll: What part of prom are you most excited for?
Which part of prom are you most excited for?
Sorry, there was an error loading this poll.
About the Writer
Alaina Armi Alonzo, Staff Writer
Alaina Alonzo is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. She enjoys writing and journalism. Her current beat topic is campus, which she feels passionately about since she enjoys being involved with her school’s community. She especially shows interest in campus and community through her extracurriculars like the Carlmont cheer team. Her Twitter account is @AlainaArmi