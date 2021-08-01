Many landscape plants, flowers, veggies, and fruits are affected by this fungal illness.

Infected plants will have a white powdery substance on their upper leaf surfaces, but it can occur anywhere on the plant, including the stems, flower buds, and even the fruit.

This fungus thrives in conditions of low soil moisture mixed with high humidity levels on the plant’s upper surface. It is more likely to harm plants kept in shady places than those kept in bright sunlight.

Controlling powdery mildew: