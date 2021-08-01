Powdery Mildew / Dmitri Bryant / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0
Powdery Mildew
Many landscape plants, flowers, veggies, and fruits are affected by this fungal illness.
Infected plants will have a white powdery substance on their upper leaf surfaces, but it can occur anywhere on the plant, including the stems, flower buds, and even the fruit.
This fungus thrives in conditions of low soil moisture mixed with high humidity levels on the plant’s upper surface. It is more likely to harm plants kept in shady places than those kept in bright sunlight.
Controlling powdery mildew:
- Before purchasing plants, inspect them for mildew (and insects).
- Wiping the leaves clean is not an efficient powdery mildew treatment because the mildew will reappear within days.
- Trim infected plant bits and get rid of them.
- Do not incorporate the debris into the soil or compost.
- Plants should be spaced far enough apart to improve air circulation and reduce humidity.