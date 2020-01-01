Photo by Minhaj Mohammed on Unsplash
The power of music
Music serves as an integral part of life for many
Music is easier to access than ever. With over 3.2 million smartphone users worldwide, it is as simple as the click of a button to access a seemingly infinite gallery of tunes.
Everyone has their own reasons for listening to a song. Whether they’re listening in the shower, while hanging out with their friends, during a late-night study session, or standing in line to board their bus, music has found a way to work into every crevice of our daily lives.
Some see listening to music as just a pass time, purely for their enjoyment. Others have a much deeper connection. For these people, music is their dream and passion, what motivates them to work hard in life. Some use music as a sense of stability, something to help them feel emotionally supported. The beats and lyrics blend to form a friend who understands them in a way no other human could.