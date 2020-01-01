The power of music

Music is easier to access than ever. With over 3.2 million smartphone users worldwide, it is as simple as the click of a button to access a seemingly infinite gallery of tunes.

Everyone has their own reasons for listening to a song. Whether they’re listening in the shower, while hanging out with their friends, during a late-night study session, or standing in line to board their bus, music has found a way to work into every crevice of our daily lives.

Some see listening to music as just a pass time, purely for their enjoyment. Others have a much deeper connection. For these people, music is their dream and passion, what motivates them to work hard in life. Some use music as a sense of stability, something to help them feel emotionally supported. The beats and lyrics blend to form a friend who understands them in a way no other human could.