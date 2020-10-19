Q: Will we be able to celebrate Halloween?

A: Yes! While Halloween will look different this year, the San Mateo County Department of Public Health has outlined safety guidelines and ideas for how to celebrate. Trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged because it makes social distancing difficult and involves touching high contact surfaces like doorbells and candy bowls. The safest way to celebrate is to plan activities with members of your household or through virtual celebrations. Some ideas include creating a haunted house or candy scavenger hunt, watching a scary movie, carving pumpkins, or face painting. Indoor gatherings with people who are outside of your household or your social bubble are highly discouraged.